Hank Aaron was a positive influence -- Michael Prissel

"Look, Ma, there's Hank Aaron!"
Those words of wonder burst out of my mouth on my first glimpse of the field at County Stadium in Milwaukee on Aug. 18, 1962. It was my first big league game. I was 10 years old and stepping out of the gate with my grandmother.
The first thing that caught my eye was the flash of number 44 on the back of his jersey, just as he'd unleashed a warmup throw in front of the first base dugout. The blackness of his skin against the gleaming white of the Braves home uniform was startling. It was a heady moment for kid from little Prairie Farm in northwestern Wisconsin.
It was also my first sensation of seeing a real, live Black person. Growing up and watching as Aaron broke Bade Ruth's home run record and endured racist attacks helped shape my thinking and understanding of Black people. He suffered, endured and was not vindictive.
He was a positive influence on my life.
Michael Prissel, Madison