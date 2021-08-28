Hands cartoon on Biden was nasty -- James L. Carney

I assume Phil Hands got up on the wrong side of the bed recently, because his Wednesday editorial cartoon claiming President Joe Biden is only interested in “saving face” in Afghanistan was ugly, mean-spirited and petty.

Biden is a decent guy. That should be more than clear after his long record in Congress and his behavior since being elected president. No one could be doing better in Afghanistan now with the airport completely surrounded by the Taliban.

Biden and his administration were not unreasonable in expecting the Afghan government and military forces to put up an effective resistance to the Taliban, whom they outnumbered 4 to 1. Had they done so, the U.S. Army would have had plenty of time and opportunity to complete the evacuation.

If the Afghan government had performed with courage in an expected and reasonable way to defeat the Taliban, there would not have been a crush of tens of thousands of ordinary Afghans trying desperately to escape the ruthless oppression of these religious fanatics.

Hands is a good cartoonist and his observations can often be trenchant and insightful. But every so often he shows a truly nasty side. This is one of those times.

James L. Carney, Madison