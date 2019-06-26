I read the letters to the editor every day but hear very few comments about the poor migrant children being mistreated on the borders of this country.
Where is the outrage?
Young children are being abused, mistreated and sexually assaulted. They are not given decent food.They have limited hygiene supplies, beds, sheets and blankets, and their stuffed animals (the only thing that reminds them of their family) have been taken from them.
I have children and grandchildren I love dearly. You most likely do, too. What if these were your kids or grandkids? Think of the lifelong affect this is having on them. Who is responsible for the repercussion of this? The answer is all of us because we see it going on and are doing nothing to change it.
The blood is on all of our hands. If we do not contact the president, senators and representatives in Washington and let them know this can’t go on, we are just as bad as they are.
Laurene Bach, Waunakee