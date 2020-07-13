Hand up would benefit everyone -- Janice Robbins

My conservative friends insist they believe in giving people a hand up, not a handout. My question is: What does a hand up look like?
Does it mean quality and affordable health care, both physical and mental? Does it refer to excellent educational programs with resources to meet the needs of all children? What about jobs that pay living wages? Would that be considered a hand up? And who would be the recipients of these hand up programs?
I do not believe poor and disenfranchised people are looking for a handout. They are looking for the opportunities guaranteed in our Constitution. They want the chance to live in a fair and equitable society that cares for all the people living here. We would all reap the benefits if we truly gave people a hand up.
Janice Robbins, Madison
