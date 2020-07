Hamstringing cops spurs more violence -- Zach Thennes

As I read last Friday's article "Push to ban tear gas, mace," about the Madison City Council proposing to ban less-lethal devices, I had to ask, "How do they expect our police officers to control looters and rioters?"

It is so easy to sit back at a meeting and discuss which methods should or shouldn't be utilized. Do they realize the razor's edge these officers are facing? If the police show too little force, they will be overrun, property will be damaged and people will get hurt. If they show too much force, the armchair politicians will compare them to "jack-booted thugs" stomping on First Amendment rights.

Am I the only one who sees the rise in drug violence and multiple shootings in Madison recently? Do we think it is an unfortunate coincidence criminals are acting out at the same time we are hamstringing the Police Department? I am in the silent majority of Madison residents who wants our streets to be safe, our criminals held accountable, and for the City Council to think about the majority of lawabiding citizens.