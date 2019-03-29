I am writing to express my support of Arlyn Halvorson in the upcoming McFarland School Board election.
For the past 23 years, Halvorson has been a member of the McFarland School Board, including the past 16 years as president. In my role as a teacher and union leader, I have worked closely with Halvorson on a number of initiatives and issues. First and foremost, he has always been a consistent supporter of students and school personnel. Not only has Halvorson supported teachers, but he has always looked out for administration, support staff and custodial staff as well. He sees the big picture and wants everyone involved with McFarland Schools to be successful and valued.
In addition, our teaching staff has had a long-standing positive and productive relationship with our school board and administration, and Halvorson has been a big part of developing and maintaining this positive culture. He is the heart of soul of the McFarland School District.
A vote for Halvorson for McFarland School Board on April 2 will help ensure that the McFarland School District continues to shine.
Jerry Herbst, McFarland