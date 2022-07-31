Halverson will get things done -- Mara Helmke

As a longtime Verona resident and member of their city council, I am voting for Anna Halverson for state Assembly and urge voters to join me. I have known Halverson for many years as a Moms Demand Action Leader, a mom, and as a friend, and she is best qualified to be our next Assembly representative.

Halverson is the only candidate in this race, and one of only two in Wisconsin, who earned an endorsement from Everytown for Gun Safety. That coveted endorsement is based on her years of effective advocacy in passing commonsense gun laws. Halverson’s work and her leadership were part of the movement that led to the passage of the most significant federal gun legislation in decades. She has led numerous meetings with legislators, has a deep understanding of the legislative process, and knows how the Legislature works and -- just as importantly -- how it can work better.

Our state and community need a fresh voice, new energy, and the ability to get things done. We need leaders, like Halverson, who have proven experience advocating for policy changes, and who know how to move the ball forward on the issues the people she represents care most about.

Halverson will work tirelessly and boldly for the 80th Assembly District. Vote for Halverson on Aug. 9.

Mara Helmke, Verona