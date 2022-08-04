Halverson is passionate, confident and caring -- Shannon Elliott-Chalgren

Anna Halverson, a very good friend of mine, is running for state Assembly. She is a Democrat and effective advocate for change, women's rights, people with disabilities, safe gun laws, a stronger community and Wisconsin where we all can thrive.
As a grassroots organizer who has made change happen, Halverson is a passionate, confident and caring mom who listens to the needs of our community -- because she lives in our community, too. She will bring her strong understanding of how laws work and can sometimes fall short in Wisconsin as our next state representative.
Vote Aug, 9 for Halverson. Register to vote, make a plan to vote, then get out there.
Shannon Elliott-Chalgren, Mount Horeb