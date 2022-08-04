Halverson is passionate, confident and caring -- Shannon Elliott-Chalgren

Anna Halverson, a very good friend of mine, is running for state Assembly. She is a Democrat and effective advocate for change, women's rights, people with disabilities, safe gun laws, a stronger community and Wisconsin where we all can thrive.

As a grassroots organizer who has made change happen, Halverson is a passionate, confident and caring mom who listens to the needs of our community -- because she lives in our community, too. She will bring her strong understanding of how laws work and can sometimes fall short in Wisconsin as our next state representative.