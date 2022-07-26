Halverson is best for state Assembly -- Amy Lyle

In the primary on Aug. 9, only one candidate is the best choice to represent the people of Mount Horeb, and that is my dear friend, Anna Halverson.

I know Halverson from leadership positions she has held in Moms Demand Action, and she is one of the hardest working people I know. She does not quit. She skillfully listens to understand all perspectives and has a depth of experience in interacting with state government that will be an asset in getting things done for the people of Mount Horeb.

As a former teacher, Halverson is not afraid to speak up for what is right, including being a strong advocate for well-funded, safe, public schools that retain the high-quality educators who have dedicated their lives to educating our children and youth. As a progressive community organizer, she believes that our communities can be safer through commonsense gun legislation and safe storage of firearms.

But most important of all is that Halverson cares about people, will passionately represent us, and will work tirelessly to make sure that our voices are heard.

Halverson is the candidate we need for the 80th Assembly District. Join me in voting for her Aug. 9.

Amy Lyle, Mount Horeb