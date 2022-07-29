Halverson has the experience to lead -- Carleen Fisher

The upcoming primary is less than two weeks away. I urge voters to support Democrat Anna Halverson for State Assembly in the 80th District, replacing Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mt. Horeb, who is retiring.

Halverson and I worked closely together as volunteers for Moms Demand Action advocating for gun safety in Wisconsin. Through that work, I have met with many state legislators from both parties. Without hesitation, I know that Halverson belongs in the Capitol right alongside all of them. They need her on-the-ground experience, her fresh energy, her optimism, her passionate voice and her ability to find a way through to get things done.

Don’t just take my word for it -- Reps. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, Kristina M. Shelton, D-Green Bay, Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, and Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, all agree and have also endorsed her.

Halverson has the right background, experience, and personality for this job. She’s smart, fearless, and strategic. She is also pragmatic and effective. In our work together, if there was work to be done, strategy to be thought out, phone calls to be made, Halverson was always there. Let’s send her to the Assembly to be there for all of us.

Please vote for Halverson on Aug. 9

Carly Fisher, Mount Horeb