We love the Halloween decorations in our Madison neighborhood: tombstones with clever sayings, pumpkins, corn stalks, straw men, and orange twinkly lights.
But the gauzy fake spider webs are a nightmare for birds and any small animals not strong enough to break free from their grasp. This time of year, birds are looking for hedges or bushes to get away from the rain, and our squirrels rely on tree trunks to climb to safety or to eat their lunches in the trees.
Please do not put the fake spider webs outdoors where they can truly harm a small friend. If you have them up, please take them down so we all can have a safe Halloween.
Lynn Pauly, Madison, board member, Alliance For Animals