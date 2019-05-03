I admit I am an old duffer.
I served three years in the Marine Corps during the forgotten war (Korea). More than once I was honored to be in charge of the detail to raise and lower our flag. Most do not recall but on Sundays we would fly the "church pennant" in the morning and take it down after services were completed.
Flying the flag at half-staff in those days was very seldom done and carried a lot of meaning. I don't know how it happened, but these days Old Glory is seen flying at half-staff every time you turn around.
It has become virtually meaningless.
Terrance W. Stewart, Madison