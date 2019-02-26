State Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn countered criticism of his positions on same-sex relationships and transgender rights by pointing out that the Constitution outlaws religious tests for government officeholders. But don't be too quick to believe that he cares about separation of church and state.
He attacked federal court decisions in favor of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights as comparable to condoning bestiality. He accepted speaking fees from an organization that attacks LGBT rights and even advocates for sterilization of transgender people.
Yet this legal "expert" thinks he should be able to hide behind religious "liberty" -- the liberty to deny rights to those his religion doesn't like.
Maybe he would like to move to Iran or Saudi Arabia where the governments share his views.
Jim Miller, Madison