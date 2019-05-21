While it is no secret that state Supreme Court elections have degenerated into partisan contests, why would any recently elected judge with a shred of intelligence brazenly and publicly heap slavish praise on the GOP for making his election possible? Would a baseball umpire publicly announce that he is under obligation to the New York Yankees?
Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn has now disqualified himself from participating in any litigation involving the Republican Party either as a plaintiff or a defendant, and he must henceforth recuse himself from many such cases.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison