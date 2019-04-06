Excuse me for grimacing at Brian Hagedorn's characterization of his Supreme Court victory as "historic." We've seen this movie in Wisconsin too many times before.
A Republican political operative campaigns for the court by cloaking radical right-wing activism in flimsy doctrines of "originalism" and "textualism." They hide blatant homophobia and other forms of bigotry behind the shield of "religious liberty." And they benefit from last-minute infusions of dark money from outside groups.
If by historic Hagedorn means antiquated, then he may have a point. Because his legal philosophy and the tone of his earlier writings, like those of his cohort Rebecca Bradley, recall nothing so much as the jurisprudence of Old Salem.
Robin Carre, Madison