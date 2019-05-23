In response to criticism of his decision to speak at the recent Wisconsin Republican Convention, recently elected Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn bizarrely commented that “optics matter.”

It should be remembered that in the Supreme Court election, Hagedorn firmly opposed political partisanship in the courts, all the while accepting the endorsement of then-Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, plus support from the Republican State Leadership Committee.

By choosing to speak before the state GOP convention, Hagedorn gives up any pretense of being a fair, nonpartisan judge.

Supreme Court Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn to speak at Republican Party convention The appearance of a Supreme Court justice or justice-elect at a political party convention is unusual.

The founders of our system of government, both at the national and state levels, intended that the judicial branch of government should be free and independent. The U.S. Supreme Court, with the selection of Brett Kavanaugh, now has a 5-4 conservative majority. In the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the election of Hagedorn, the conservatives -- let's now call them what they are: Republicans -- have a 5-2 majority.

Behind the scenes, President Donald Trump and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are cynically but effectively packing the courts with highly partisan conservatives.

Hagedorn’s decision to speak before a state Republican convention fails the optics test, and so does the broader politicization of our courts.

George Savage, Madison