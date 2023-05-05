Legislators need to pass a “No more thoughts and prayers law.” Just look at Nashville, Uvalde and Sandy Hook.

Can Wisconsin be a leader at long last in moving forward with reasonable gun control legislation? How many more children, teachers and law enforcement officers have to be massacred before something truly impactful is legislatively enacted into law?

No more sentiments of “thoughts and prayers." This refrain has lost its meaning. As a former superintendent of schools and a high school principal, I never thought the day would come where I could not assure our families that our schools were safe.

Seeing a slaughtered child’s face and bullet-ridden body has not made the evening news like the George Floyd footage that gripped America and the world. Imagine if Americans really had to see for themselves what first responders at Sandy Hook or any other school or location of a mass killings witnessed in the aftermath of these horrific shootings. How many children, grandchildren, spouses and loved ones have to die?

Wisconsin legislators must find some common ground and pass legislation that protects Second Amendment rights while also directly addressing the banning of military weaponry that is easily purchased without thorough background checks. It’s time.

James E. Fitzpatrick, Fort Atkinson

