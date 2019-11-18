I can’t believe Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Republican legislators think for a moment that anyone believes the two gun control ideas Gov. Tony Evers has suggested challenge the Second Amendment.
I am sick and tired of them using that argument whenever the Democrats come up with an idea. We all know it’s politics and this is way too important a problem for political games. Let’s bring some adults to the table and come up with an all-inclusive, bipartisan gun control bill.
Like every other mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, I want our children to be able to go to school, the theater, the park or wherever they want to go without being afraid of being shot. Enough is enough.
The Republicans should be ashamed of not addressing a problem which should be No. 1 on their to-do list. And please, no more Second Amendment excuses. They know and I know no one is going to take our guns.
Helen Keenan, Middleton