The reason for citizens to possess semi-automatic weapons is because it is a right, guaranteed by our Constitution and defended by countless Americans who have sacrificed their lives for that right.
The Second Amendment is not a hunting right. It is a right granted to defend our Constitution by firearms if necessary. As tragic and senseless as public shootings are, they will never be stopped by gun control. If a person wants to kill someone, no amount of legislation or judicial advocacy will stop them.
Our Constitution has been trampled on by intrusive legislation and courts of judicial advocacy. This has only made our country weaker. I'm not a big "gun guy," nor do I hunt. But I am a big "Constitution guy" who will defend that right.
Taking one constitutional right away will lead to the next right being taken away. If you want to fix crazy people from killing people, then fix the mental health problems with this country. Fix the parents who don't teach their kids right from wrong.
But to fix mental health problems, we must first find good people to replace the do-nothing politicians on both sides of the aisle whom put party before people.
Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove