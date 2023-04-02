It continually amazes me that parents will take action to stop a song in school such as "Rainbowland" because it is perceived to promote LGBTQ, yet when it comes to banning assault weapons these same people remain silent.

The chances of a child being influenced to encourage LGBTQ acceptance by singing a song are zero. The chances of children being at risk of being randomly shot by an angry person are more likely. It is time for people to really think about the implications of banning books and songs and to focus on the real dangers to our society, which are assault weapons and guns.