While no amendment to the Constitution grants citizens the right to drive a motor vehicle, a motorist must have a license to do so, and rules dictate the operation of those vehicles. We wisely understand much harm can be done if safety rules are not followed.
The Second Amendment reads: "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
Two words are key here: "regulated" and "militia," which in and of itself indicates some degree of organization and training. Yes, the Constitution says we have a right to keep and bear arms. But practical common sense, which we have in so many other areas, fails where guns are concerned.
I do not believe our Founders would delight in the idea of armed citizens having the power to decimate large numbers of people with the kinds of weapons being used today -- all unregulated.
Let's get back to some basic common sense about guns and establish rules to keep the world safer.
Jan Robbins, Madison