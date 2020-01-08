Guns make society more dangerous -- Donald Foy

The recent shooting in a Texas church has stirred up the gun debate. Gun advocates say a bigger tragedy was averted because a “good guy with a gun” killed the attacker. In this case, that’s true. But it’s true because we’re living in miserable social circumstances created by those who don't want any rules on guns.
States with looser gun laws have higher rates of shootings. It would seem an improvement, if not a solution, to have loophole-free background checks to keep guns away from people with crazy or violent histories. Such common-sense measures have been blocked by gun advocates. They want a totally armed America.
Gun advocates say they’re protecting Second Amendment rights. Well, remember, your right to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose. The first right listed in the Declaration of Independence is the right to life. Everybody’s right to life supersedes the right of gun enthusiasts to make America a place where mass shootings are common.
Gun advocates say they want to defend themselves from tyrannical government. But many of them really believe government itself is an imposition. Like people opposed to vaccines, they are foolish romantics selfishly willing to sacrifice others for their fantasies.
Donald Foy, La Farge