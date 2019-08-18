John Kass of the Chicago Tribune does not have a clue about what is going on in America. His Aug. 10 column, "The dead of El Paso and Dayton have been weaponized," connects legal abortion and flagging church attendance to the horrible gun violence and mass shootings now happening almost weekly in America.
Europe and Asia have very liberal abortion laws. In China, it can be mandated by the government. Church attendance and religious affiliation is at an all time low in Europe.
And yet, nowhere else has mass shootings like we do in the United States. Only here do we allow citizens to possess assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
China has four times our population, very few Christian citizens, and women who have an astounding number of abortions. And they have very few mass murders. Why? Because most citizens can't have assault rifles and handguns.
I spend two weeks in Canada every year, and everyone I talk to there has no problem with not owning an assault weapon or a pistol. They are more concerned with stocking the freezer and shooting a moose with their hunting rifle.
Kevin Kuzdas, Middleton