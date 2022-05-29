Guns make killing easier for people -- Norman Jensen

Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. Heard that before? Silly, isn’t it?

We've just seen another mass murder by firearm at a school. Little kids were killed. How many reruns must we endure?

A firearm was purchased legally by an immature teenager. The firearm did not kill. An untrustworthy human with a gun murdered multiple little kids.

Humans have been in conflict forever, sometimes violently. But they rarely kill without a gun. Humans with knives kill less often than humans with guns and almost never kill massively.

The point: Conflict is common. A gun allows tidy efficient conflict resolution at a distance without getting injured or bloody. What kills people? Humans with guns kill people.

What’s so hard to understand?

Norman Jensen, Madison