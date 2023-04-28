I just recently learned that I have led a risky life and that I'm at a higher risk of getting shot.

I learned that when I once went to the wrong address, I was taking my life in my own hands. I will always now make sure I have the correct address before I approach a house and ring the doorbell.

I learned that I better not go to the wrong parked vehicle again. So many look alike. It could be life-threatening. I have now committed my license plate to memory and will always check before approaching any vehicle.

I learned that the next time I miss my turn and have to turn around, I will now only do that in the public street and quickly. I will never use a private driveway. It could be considered trespassing and invoke the castle doctrine.

I learned that when a ball or frisbee ends up on someone else's property not to chase after it. The property owner might pull a gun on me.

You should adopt these changes. Anything less puts you at higher risk of getting shot, too.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

