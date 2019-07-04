Regarding Saturday's shooting at the Shake the Lake festival, the State Journal reported that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway "used the incident to blame the Republican-controlled Legislature for its failure to pass tougher gun laws."
Downtown Madison Ald. Mike Verveer also tried to explain that Downtown "has some of the lowest rates of shots fired compared to other parts of the city."
Shots being fired used to be unheard of across the city, and gun laws were even more lax than they are today. So please explain how when gun laws were laxer we had fewer crimes involving firearms? And why do some areas with the most stringent gun laws have even more crime involving guns?
Maybe it's not the laws that are the problem. Maybe doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result might not be such a good idea, either.
Craig Schultz, Madison