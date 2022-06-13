Guns laws work in other nations -- Jane Licht

Why is it that other countries do not have such a terrible problem with mass shootings? They ban military assault weapons for civilians.

Our country did not have such a serious problem with mass shootings in the 1990s, when military assault weapons for civilians were banned. The law was allowed to lapse in 2004.

New Zealand had no such law banning assault weapon and for decades they had no problem. It took only one high-profile mass shooting for the prime minister and its parliament to act -- immediately. They reasoned that these weapons had no use for hunting -- only for killing people. Their buy-back program was successful. They don't suffer regular mass killing of innocents.

Of course, their legislature is not controlled by the National Rifle Association. That makes a big difference. Do you want an end to mass shootings in our country? Vote for Democrats because most of them support sensible gun laws.

Do you want to continue mass murders in schools and churches, and targeting of people of color? Then vote for those bought and paid for by the NRA -- the Republicans.

Jane Licht, McFarland