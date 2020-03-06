Guns laws will create safe environment -- Crystal Zhao

The mass shooting at Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee brought another wave of thoughts and prayers from politicians and anger from the public. Despite the massive impact of this shooting, many Wisconsin politicians continue to oppose gun control legislation.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, called the shooting an "act of evil,” which reinforces the argument that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. But that is not true.
Guns make death easy. With a gun, all it takes to take a life is a trigger.
Prior to coming to Wisconsin, I never understood the scale of gun ownership in the United States. Even though I respect people’s love for hunting and its historical values, it does not change the fact that it gives gun access to a large population who might not have the proper training and safe storage to own a gun.
Starting conversations about gun violence and pushing for legislation to regulate guns is crucial to creating a safe environment for all.
Crystal Zhao, Madison