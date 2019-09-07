Regarding his column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Push for gun control hypocritical, unwise," if state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, were as wise as he believes his father to have been, he would recognize we take frequent precautions to keep honest people honest.

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo: The hypocrisy of gun control

Fences, locked doors and security cameras may not stop a determined bad guy, but they do discourage more casual crimes. They may even ensure that someone who wakes up in the morning with a clean record doesn't end the day as a thief or a vandal.

Restricting access to guns won't stop all gun crime. The loss of a job or the poison of white supremacist hysteria can always turn Wayne LaPierre's "good guy with a gun" into an indiscriminate or racist shooter. But restrictions may prevent someone who wakes up honest from ending the day as a murderer or a suicide victim.

Robert Frost said it: "Good fences make good neighbors."

Peter Sobol, McFarland

