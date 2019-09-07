Regarding his column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Push for gun control hypocritical, unwise," if state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, were as wise as he believes his father to have been, he would recognize we take frequent precautions to keep honest people honest.
Fences, locked doors and security cameras may not stop a determined bad guy, but they do discourage more casual crimes. They may even ensure that someone who wakes up in the morning with a clean record doesn't end the day as a thief or a vandal.
Restricting access to guns won't stop all gun crime. The loss of a job or the poison of white supremacist hysteria can always turn Wayne LaPierre's "good guy with a gun" into an indiscriminate or racist shooter. But restrictions may prevent someone who wakes up honest from ending the day as a murderer or a suicide victim.
Robert Frost said it: "Good fences make good neighbors."
Peter Sobol, McFarland