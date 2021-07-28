Guns keep us free from oppression -- Bill Evans

We are watching a very sad situation in Cuba. The Cuban people want to be free and control their own lives. Their government beats or shoots them for seeking freedom.
Our forefathers were smart people and realized some people desire to dictate to others how to live their lives. Our forefathers gave us the Second Amendment, which states that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. With more than 78 million gun owners in the United States, it would be impossible for a dictator to suddenly take control of our lives.
Liberals want to take away our guns and adopt a socialist government that will enslave us all. Liberals are allowing gun violence in our cities, hoping to make us want gun control. We must never give up our right to own firearms. Even if all the guns were taken away, guns would come across our unprotected southern border and be sold on street corners like drugs are sold today.
Punish the person doing the crime and not the general public.
Bill Evans, Stoughton