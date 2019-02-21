The Feb. 16 Wisconsin State Journal featured an impassioned column by Cynthia Tucker, "The gun lobby ignores tragic facts of shootouts."
It essentially argued that shootouts are deadly and, contrary to the opinions of others, an ever-increasing number of firearms makes American society more dangerous. From these points she argues that trained, armed staff should not be allowed in schools. This line of reasoning deserves careful consideration in the context of an active shooter situation.
There is no disputing that shootouts are deadly. People bent on inflicting mass casualties typically continue firing until they are stopped, die by their own hand or the ammunition is gone. It is an illusion to believe we can have safety while the shooter is active. Survival advice in such situations is “run, hide, fight” -- with fight being the final option. The utility of a firearm here should be obvious.
One can create many scenarios with tragic consequences. For example, Tucker laments the possibility of a friendly fire death. But there are no good outcomes once a mass shooting is underway -- one can only hope to limit the damage.
The best thing would be for firearms deaths to never occur. We should all work toward that end.
Tom Neuser, Madison