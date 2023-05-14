Another slaughter of innocent individuals occurred recently by a man with an assault weapon in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott claimed mental health issues were the "root cause" of this violence.

This nation does indeed have a metal health crisis. Mental health issues are in every nation across the world. But why don’t other nations experience the violent, gun-related deaths which we experience on a weekly basis?

The root cause is not mental health. It’s the guns.

It’s long overdue that we recognize that mental health is real. But Republican legislators at all levels of government are not interested in supporting and funding help for the mentally ill.

So how do we proceed? Recently, President Joe Biden asked Congress to send him a bill that would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, enact universal background checks, require safe storage and end immunity for gun manufacturers. This is a real plan of action.

Thoughts and prayers are useless. The dead are still dead.

Linda Hilker, Cross Plains

