It’s time we stopped the debate over whether guns or people kill people. It takes both, and we are on a record pace for mass shootings in 2023.

The purpose of a gun is to cause severe harm or death and guns do so extremely effectively. Most dangerous products are tightly regulated. In some places it may be easier to get a gun and carry it openly than to buy antihistamines or open your bottle of pain medication.

The leading cause of death of children in the U.S. is now from guns. Thoughts and prayers aren’t helping. Federal funds are available to implement “red flag” laws, but many politicians are refusing to do so. Why?

Some may wonder why kidnapping is a federal offense. Charles Lindbergh was perhaps the most famous person in the world when his child was kidnapped and murdered. The national outrage made kidnapping a federal crime. It is past time for outrage about gun violence.

Sadly, nothing will happen until a loved one of a powerful, popular or famous person is a victim of another mass shooting.

Don Golembiewski, Madison

