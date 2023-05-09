When COVID-19 was all the rage, news broadcasters included a daily “coronavirus” report. Media outlets featured the topic in headlines or menu selections along with local news, sports and entertainment.

Now that the virus has mostly faded from thought, it’s time to replace the topic with our latest epidemic: mass shootings. It’s just getting too hard to keep track of them all.

Was today’s mass shooting suspect captured, or was it the one in another state who was caught? Has the shooter escaped to my state? Should we be sitting in lock down in our homes, schools or businesses?

This epidemic originated here in the United States. The vector of this disease didn’t leak from a lab or spread from an animal. It's human made, owned and spread -- lock, stock and barrel. Neither a mask nor vaccination prevents you from becoming a victim. Social distancing might help, provided you know from whom you should distance, and when and where. Shooters are mandating lockdowns, not the government. Children are the most vulnerable, and death from gunfire is now their leading cause of death.

This disease has only one cure. It requires bravery and sacrifice for the good of all.

Ali Bram, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection