Gun violence is national tragedy -- Susan Fiore

I don't in any way discount the deaths of the nearly 3,000 Americans in the attacks on 9/11. But the national grief and memorials year after year seem strange compared to the number of Americans killed with guns every single year that we don't mourn much nationally or in states.
The most recent numbers we have for a full year are from 2020:
- Almost 20,000 deaths from shootings.
- More than 24,000 additional deaths from suicides with a gun.
That's in a single year.
We are our own worst enemies.
Susan Fiore, Verona