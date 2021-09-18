 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gun violence is national tragedy -- Susan Fiore
0 comments

Gun violence is national tragedy -- Susan Fiore

  • 0

I don't in any way discount the deaths of the nearly 3,000 Americans in the attacks on 9/11. But the national grief and memorials year after year seem strange compared to the number of Americans killed with guns every single year that we don't mourn much nationally or in states.

The most recent numbers we have for a full year are from 2020:

  • Almost 20,000 deaths from shootings.
  • More than 24,000 additional deaths from suicides with a gun.

That's in a single year.

We are our own worst enemies.

Susan Fiore, Verona

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics