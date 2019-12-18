Gun violence hits close to home -- Laura Green

Madison’s most recent homicide hits close to home for me.
Gun violence took someone’s life on a road I travel frequently, where I passed through moments before the incident happened. This is not fair. Because a troubled person had easy access to a gun, a life was ended early and the safety of a whole neighborhood was threatened.
Reports have shown the United States is one of the worst developed countries in the world for gun violence, and yet legislators fight against changing anything. The value we place on human life should never be trumped by the right to own and use a weapon.
I’m not saying we should take all guns away, but we need to stop ignoring the tragedy of too many gun deaths and change the way our society handles guns. We need background checks for anyone purchasing a gun, anywhere. We much ban weapons meant to kill lots of people fast.
And we need lots more support for services -- from mental health to addressing racial disparities in education and criminal justice. These services might prevent someone from ever getting to such a low point in life that they feel the need to cause great harm to another human being with a gun.
Laura Green, Madison