I weep for my country. I'm saddened by the continuing slaughter of innocents, inflamed if not condoned by intolerant, intemperate and racially-tinged rhetoric coming from the White House.
This year we have been witness to an average of more than one mass shooting a day. This should not and cannot become the new normal. If we fail to speak out and stand up against this kind of violence and demagoguery, we are all complicit in the slaughter. We are failing a generation. This is not the country or world that I grew up in and not the kind of future that I wanted for my children and grandchildren. We can and must do better.
Reasonable gun controls work. No other countries experience this kind of violence.
I will believe that President Donald Trump’s attacks on Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and the city of Baltimore weren’t motivated by race when the president refers to David Duke, the white nationalist and Nazi sympathizer, as "vermin."
Charles Uphoff, Fitchburg