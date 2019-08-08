Again, America has suffered through a mass shooting. But this time it was multiple mass shootings within days. Again, the shooters are "troubled" or motivated by hate.
Again, we've seen the usual outpouring of grief from politicians, mayors and police chiefs. Prayers will be recommended, said, and then we’ll move on. But those dead and maimed will not be moving on. And no, we as a people cannot just move on.
This cannot be the new normal.
As a country, let’s look in the mirror and try to assign blame where it belongs. Guns are what killed these people. And we, the public, allow these guns -- which really only belong on a battlefield -- to be readily available to most anyone.
We allow this because we continually re-elect those at the state and federal level who either do not believe in gun control or are too fearful of the National Rifle Association to buck this powerful gun lobby.
Just follow the money. By far, most of money spent by the gun lobby goes to Republicans. Hold them accountable.
Mark Quinn, Madison