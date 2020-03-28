Gun shops aren't essential businesses -- Douglas W. Laube
0 comments

Gun shops aren't essential businesses -- Douglas W. Laube

  • 0

How is it that gun shops are permitted to stay open as “essential businesses"? Is this some sort of ideological ploy that illogically follows the need to hoard toilet paper?

At the very least this is a ridiculous oversight and, at the most, an irresponsible measure that is sure to lend even more danger to the public than the virus itself. Mixing more guns with a toxic social environment is asking for disaster.

Douglas W. Laube, Madison

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics