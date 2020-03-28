Gun shops aren't essential businesses -- Douglas W. Laube

How is it that gun shops are permitted to stay open as “essential businesses"? Is this some sort of ideological ploy that illogically follows the need to hoard toilet paper?
At the very least this is a ridiculous oversight and, at the most, an irresponsible measure that is sure to lend even more danger to the public than the virus itself. Mixing more guns with a toxic social environment is asking for disaster.
Douglas W. Laube, Madison
