Gun sellers must be held accountable -- Cozy Weiland

Mass casualty shootings appear to be an American problem.
They are a problem born of assumed entitlement, a troubling lack of concern for the good of the country, and a paranoid, unbalanced perception that personal rights are going to be unjustly taken away. It is yet another sickening example of the inertia and incompetence of our governmental representatives -- past and, sadly enough, most probably present. I can only pray I am wrong about the latter.
My suggestion is this: If indeed those individuals who are practically apoplectic about giving up the right to own and sell assault style weapons, I say, fine. If you’re bent on having your way, so be it. But if within the investigation of yet another mass shooting you, the owner or seller of the weapon used in the shooting, are found to be connected in any way to that weapon, you will be charged as an accessory to murder.
You had your chance to do the moral, sensible thing. But you chose your entitlement over innocent lives. Take that to your grave.
Cozy Weiland, Pardeeville