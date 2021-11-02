Gun safety course can prevent tragedy -- David W. Cole

Various commentators have expressed their opinions about who might be responsible for the shooting on the movie set in New Mexico.
Perhaps a rehearsal of the gun safety protocol taught in Wisconsin hunter safety courses would resolve the controversy.
Hunter safety students learn that when a person picks up a gun, the first thing he or she does is to check the chamber(s) and the magazine to be sure that the gun is safely unloaded. If that person gives the gun to someone else, he or she checks again, and the recipient checks yet again, even though he or she has just seen the gun checked by someone else.
All of these checks are not redundant -- they are fail-safe measures to prevent tragedy. Every person who handles a gun is responsible for assuring that the gun is safe.
Eleven-year-olds in Wisconsin’s hunter safety courses can learn this lesson and put it into practice.
One would like to think that adults on a movie set could do this as well. Every person who handled the gun that went off on the movie set is responsible for his or her negligence.
David W. Cole, Baraboo