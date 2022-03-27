Gun rights would prevent invasion -- Timothy Lauri

There’s a critical lesson to be learned from the blood bath that the freedom-loving people of Ukrainian are now experiencing.

Yet, in one extremely critical and important way, Ukraine has not been free. It has severely limited citizen ownership of firearms. If Ukraine had been free in in this most critically important way, Vladimir Putin would never have invaded. To do so would have been military suicide. Russia would have faced a citizenry that was not only courageous and resolute, but also a citizenry that bears arms and knows how to use them.

A free nation doesn’t fear its citizens owning firearms. A free nation is a nation that protects its citizens and their inalienable rights, rather than ruling over them and dictating to them. A truly free nation recognizes its citizens' right to self-defense and trusts its citizens with the private possession of firearms. Private possession of firearms is the most effectual means of defending one’s home and family, one’s country and one’s freedom.

Meanwhile, proud and heroic Ukrainians continue trying to defend themselves as best they can. Ukraine is another glaring example of what can happen to people disarmed by their government. It can’t happen here, you say? Think again.

Timothy Lauri, Madison