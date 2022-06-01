Gun rights are precious, limited -- David W. Cole

The Second Amendment to our Constitution protects the precious but limited right of citizens to keep and "bear arms” -- a right limited by law with regard to machine guns and sawed-off shotguns, for example.

Does it make sense to allow 18-year-olds to own weapons capable of firing dozens of high-powered rounds in a single minute when we regard the same 18-year-olds as too immature to legally buy a bottle of beer?

For that matter, does it make sense to allow anyone outside of “a well-regulated militia” -- that is, in this century, the active reserves of our armed forces or the National Guard -- to keep and bear such a weapon legally?

David W. Cole, Baraboo