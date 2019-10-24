Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session to open discussion and hopefully pass universal background checks and red flag laws -- two pieces of common-sense legislation. Around 80% of the people of Wisconsin have indicated they support universal background checks and a similar number supports red flag laws.
The Republicans say they will convene the session and immediately adjourn. These politicians claim these measures violate the Second Amendment and some other claptrap. The Republicans are wrong. Clearly, the residents of Wisconsin are not being heard by their legislators.
For reference, I did a simple internet search and found 21 states now have universal background check laws on the books. Another search found 17 states, plus the District of Columbia, have red flag laws.
The Republicans are not being truthful. Clearly they are not constitutional scholars, but they also get a truck load of money from the National Rifle Association and associated gun lobbies.
Another internet search found seven states have have laws restricting assault weapons. Three smaller entities, plus the District of Columbia, have similar laws. That makes sense because other weapons, such as fully automatic weapons, are banned for personal use by Congress.
John Wilson, Dane