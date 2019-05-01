I am an active hunter, gun owner and believer in my right to bear arms.
But I have been struggling the last several years with our country's lack of action toward suicide prevention and all-too-often mass murders. A task force on suicide prevention, set up by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, will hold hearings around the state to receive input from survivors, experts, advocates, families who have been impacted and community members. The first hearing was April 24 in Madison.
While evaluating the current programs, the task force must look at the facts and consider legislation addressing common-sense changes to the access of firearms and recently proposed "extreme risk protective order" (ERPO) legislation in other states. These laws empower families or law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove a person’s access to firearms before a tragedy occurs.
The vast majority of gun deaths last year, both in Wisconsin and nationally, were not the result of well-publicized mass killings or other criminal acts. Most were perpetrated by aging white men who turned the guns on themselves.
With the increasing rates of suicides across the country and in Wisconsin, the task force must make policy recommendations to reverse this trend and save lives.
James Berzowski, Glendale