Gun pandemic needs a cure, too -- Ken Richardson
0 comments

Gun pandemic needs a cure, too -- Ken Richardson

  • 0

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and once it is safe to reopen our public schools, how many parents -- as they prepare their children for school -- will pause and wonder where and when America's next mass shooting will occur with a semiautomatic weapon?

How safe are our schools when we have unsafe gun laws?

Moms and dads across America need to rise up and elect officials at all levels of government who will pass common-sense gun safety legislation that protects our children, that helps prevent the "gun pandemic" from reoccurring, again and again.

Ken Richardson, Lodi

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics