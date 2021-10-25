Gun owners must be responsible -- Mark K. Allen

The tragic death on a movie set in New Mexico and the recent shooting of one police officer by another officer in Madison demonstrate that -- despite precautions and despite training -- guns accidents will happen.
Guns are inanimate objects that work by the laws of physics. A bullet trajectory and target is not determined by the user's intent, but by where the gun is pointed at the instant it is fired.
Our Constitution gives citizens the right to have a gun. It does not address if it is appropriate for you to have a gun. That question must be addressed by the intended owner. If you are an owner or thinking about being an owner, you should be questioning what is the purpose of the gun and are you physically and mentally prepared for the responsibility. Do film makers really need to use real guns on set? Do you have the patience, discipline and training necessary to use a gun properly?
It is difficult, maybe impossible, for lawmakers to agree on regulations for guns. It is therefore necessary for all who use guns to step up their game. That starts by asking if having a gun and using it is really necessary? This applies on the film sets, in your home, or on our streets.
Mark K. Allen, Madison