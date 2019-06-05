It is easy, but irresponsible, to feel that a mass shooting is not Madison's problem because it happened somewhere else.
The Second Amendment needs protection. But our Founding Fathers would be aghast at how Congress is going about doing so.
Second Amendment supporters are against mass shootings. We are for preventing criminals from having guns. We are against the mentally unstable using guns. Targeted firearm legislation would protect the Second Amendment by ensuring that its intent to guard against tyranny is accomplished.
Mass shooters, criminals and the mentally unstable would be of no use in a battle against a tyrannical government. In fact, they would get in the way. So they should not have guns. Congress needs to finally say "no" to the gun lobby and pass legislation to protect the Second Amendment and at the same time protect Madison and the rest of America.