Every day, on average, at least one Wisconsin resident will commit suicide with a gun. The Republicans refuse to even allow a vote on a law that could significantly reduce those deaths.
I personally lost a friend, and my father lost his boss, in gun suicides that might have been prevented by the proposed extreme-risk protection order. It would give family members and law enforcement officials the tools they need to intervene when individuals are at risk of harming themselves or others. A legal process would allow for temporarily removing a gun.
Ninety percent of people who use a gun to commit suicide succeed. People using other methods often end up in the hospital but live. Many people who try suicide and fail do not try it again.
The other proposed gun law would close the background check loophole by requiring universal background checks for all gun purchases. Felons or those otherwise ineligible to purchase a gun could not simply buy one at a gun show.
Let's rally at the state Capitol on Thursday to support Gov. Tony Evers' special session on gun violence. Meet at 1 p.m. at the State Street (West) entrance near the Forward statue.
Peggy Wireman, Monona