Gun culture limits our right to life -- Lauri Luosta

The Highland Park, Illinois, shooter drove to Madison and contemplated a second shooting here. It was shocking to hear about, because nothing like this has happened in Madison before. Perhaps we have been living with a false sense of safety.

The shooting served as a much-needed wake-up call that we live in the middle of a horrific time in American history. We may have become desensitized to the heartbreaking news of any mass shooting, but nothing is normal about living in a time where no one is safe from the horrors of these shootings.

I’m from Finland and lived there most of my life. There, lawmakers decided that access to weapons that can quickly end so many lives must be limited. It is obvious that gun terror won’t end until access to deadly weapons is restricted. Lawmakers in America must figure out how to reconcile the constitutional right to bear arms with the inalienable right to life free of violence. You can’t be free if your life is taken by a shooter.

America suffers an epidemic of gun terror. But I believe that someday we will be able to go to schools, grocery stores, parades, churches and concerts without fear again. To achieve that, people must vote for lawmakers who are determined to end the terror and restrict access to deadly weapons. Let’s choose the freedom to live.

Lauri Luosta, Madison